Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
433 Kashmuir
433 Kashmuir Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
433 Kashmuir Pl, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Hills
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Highland Hills 2/1 - Cozy 2/1 in Highland Hills neighborhood. Home features hardwood floor, living/dining room combo. Central air/heat.
(RLNE2216375)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 433 Kashmuir have any available units?
433 Kashmuir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 433 Kashmuir have?
Some of 433 Kashmuir's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 433 Kashmuir currently offering any rent specials?
433 Kashmuir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Kashmuir pet-friendly?
No, 433 Kashmuir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 433 Kashmuir offer parking?
No, 433 Kashmuir does not offer parking.
Does 433 Kashmuir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 Kashmuir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Kashmuir have a pool?
No, 433 Kashmuir does not have a pool.
Does 433 Kashmuir have accessible units?
No, 433 Kashmuir does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Kashmuir have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 Kashmuir does not have units with dishwashers.
