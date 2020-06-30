All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4306 HOWARD ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4306 HOWARD ST
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:05 PM

4306 HOWARD ST

4306 Howard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4306 Howard Street, San Antonio, TX 78212

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
**JUST REDUCED** Recently renovated home in prime location! 4 bedroom 2 bath with updated features, ceiling fans & lights, stainless steel sink & new counter top, paint, modernized, upgraded, recently brought up to speed with current interior decorating trends. Nestled next to Olmos Park just minutes from downtown, the airport, and the Quarry shopping center. Kenwood City park with playground, picnic table and baseball & soccer field within walking distance. Come by today to check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4306 HOWARD ST have any available units?
4306 HOWARD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4306 HOWARD ST have?
Some of 4306 HOWARD ST's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4306 HOWARD ST currently offering any rent specials?
4306 HOWARD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4306 HOWARD ST pet-friendly?
No, 4306 HOWARD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4306 HOWARD ST offer parking?
No, 4306 HOWARD ST does not offer parking.
Does 4306 HOWARD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4306 HOWARD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4306 HOWARD ST have a pool?
No, 4306 HOWARD ST does not have a pool.
Does 4306 HOWARD ST have accessible units?
No, 4306 HOWARD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4306 HOWARD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4306 HOWARD ST does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Village
1604 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78259
Park at Braun Station Apartments
9603 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
Salado at Red Berry
902 Gembler Road
San Antonio, TX 78219
Deer Oaks
7230 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Remington Ranch
12511 Jones Maltsberger Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
Greenbrier Apartments
8535 Greenbrier
San Antonio, TX 78209
Dwell at Legacy
1810 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78259
The Finley
5650 Grissom Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio