All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4235 Redstone Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4235 Redstone Dr
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

4235 Redstone Dr

4235 Redstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4235 Redstone Drive, San Antonio, TX 78219
Skyline Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Cute home in quiet cul-de-sac - Property Id: 228715

Cute single story 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. The open floor plan features laminate wood flooring in living room, tile in kitchen/bath, and new carpet all four bedrooms. This is a clean, smoke-free home that has been freshly painted and is heated/cooled by central air. The garage has been converted to the fourth bedroom which boasts a wall A/C unit. An electric stove and refrigerator are included in this rental. Other amenities are ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections, and covered front porch. Ideal location with easy access to highways, Skyline city park, and the Salado Creek Greenway. In a short 10 minute drive you will encounter Joint Base Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio Military Medical Center, AT&T Center, and downtown San Antonio. No pets allowed at this time. Must pass background and credit check. Sorry, we do not accept section 8 vouchers or deal with HUD housing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228715
Property Id 228715

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5584265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4235 Redstone Dr have any available units?
4235 Redstone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4235 Redstone Dr have?
Some of 4235 Redstone Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4235 Redstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4235 Redstone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4235 Redstone Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4235 Redstone Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4235 Redstone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4235 Redstone Dr offers parking.
Does 4235 Redstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4235 Redstone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4235 Redstone Dr have a pool?
No, 4235 Redstone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4235 Redstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 4235 Redstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4235 Redstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4235 Redstone Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The '68
623 Hemisfair Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78206
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78233
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd
San Antonio, TX 78261
Legacy Creekside
7210 Potranco Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
The Palazzo
5455 Rowley Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Vista
10514 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
Rio Lofts
323 W Mitchell St
San Antonio, TX 78204

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio