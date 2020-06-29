4235 Redstone Dr

Amenities
Cute home in quiet cul-de-sac - Property Id: 228715
Cute single story 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. The open floor plan features laminate wood flooring in living room, tile in kitchen/bath, and new carpet all four bedrooms. This is a clean, smoke-free home that has been freshly painted and is heated/cooled by central air. The garage has been converted to the fourth bedroom which boasts a wall A/C unit. An electric stove and refrigerator are included in this rental. Other amenities are ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections, and covered front porch. Ideal location with easy access to highways, Skyline city park, and the Salado Creek Greenway. In a short 10 minute drive you will encounter Joint Base Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio Military Medical Center, AT&T Center, and downtown San Antonio. No pets allowed at this time. Must pass background and credit check. Sorry, we do not accept section 8 vouchers or deal with HUD housing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228715
Property Id 228715
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5584265)