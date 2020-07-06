4177 Texas Elm

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard garage

MUST SEE. This 2-story luxurious garden villa built 4/4 in Shavano Park Villas is MOVE IN READY! Foodies - get ready to indulge in the gourmet kitchen with granite island, gas cook top &amp; Viking stainless appliances! Versatile &amp; open floor plan with private interior courtyard. Private master with balcony, fireplace &amp; sitting area! Second fireplace &amp; wet bar in living rm. 2nd living area + study upstairs. Oversized 2 car garage. CALL TODAY! Josh Rand. Renterswarehouse.com. 214-288-4450