All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4177 Texas Elm.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4177 Texas Elm
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4177 Texas Elm

4177 Texas Elm · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4177 Texas Elm, San Antonio, TX 78230

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
MUST SEE. This 2-story luxurious garden villa built 4/4 in Shavano Park Villas is MOVE IN READY! Foodies - get ready to indulge in the gourmet kitchen with granite island, gas cook top &amp;amp; Viking stainless appliances! Versatile &amp;amp; open floor plan with private interior courtyard. Private master with balcony, fireplace &amp;amp; sitting area! Second fireplace &amp;amp; wet bar in living rm. 2nd living area + study upstairs. Oversized 2 car garage. CALL TODAY! Josh Rand. Renterswarehouse.com. 214-288-4450

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4177 Texas Elm have any available units?
4177 Texas Elm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4177 Texas Elm have?
Some of 4177 Texas Elm's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4177 Texas Elm currently offering any rent specials?
4177 Texas Elm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4177 Texas Elm pet-friendly?
No, 4177 Texas Elm is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4177 Texas Elm offer parking?
Yes, 4177 Texas Elm offers parking.
Does 4177 Texas Elm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4177 Texas Elm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4177 Texas Elm have a pool?
No, 4177 Texas Elm does not have a pool.
Does 4177 Texas Elm have accessible units?
No, 4177 Texas Elm does not have accessible units.
Does 4177 Texas Elm have units with dishwashers?
No, 4177 Texas Elm does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Preserve at Westover Hills
1530 NW Crossroads
San Antonio, TX 78251
Cottage Creek II
4832 Ray Bon Drive
San Antonio, TX 78218
Presidio Flats
5347 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Castle Hills Townhomes
1947 Larkspur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78213
Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Boston Woods
800 Gentleman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Rio Lofts
323 W Mitchell St
San Antonio, TX 78204
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio