San Antonio, TX
415 W Hollywood Ave
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:35 AM

415 W Hollywood Ave

415 West Hollywood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

415 West Hollywood Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Alta Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic historic building in the highly sought after location near Olmos Park and Monte Vista. Conveniently located just minutes from Trinity University, Incarnate Word University, SAC, The Pearl, and Downtown. Hard wood floors throughout unit, separate dining area, and large living area with lots of natural lighting. Two spacious bedrooms and a large balcony great for a sitting area. Utility room includes washer and dryer. Two car covered parking in back and large storage shed. A must see!! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 W Hollywood Ave have any available units?
415 W Hollywood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 W Hollywood Ave have?
Some of 415 W Hollywood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 W Hollywood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
415 W Hollywood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 W Hollywood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 W Hollywood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 415 W Hollywood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 415 W Hollywood Ave offers parking.
Does 415 W Hollywood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 W Hollywood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 W Hollywood Ave have a pool?
No, 415 W Hollywood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 415 W Hollywood Ave have accessible units?
No, 415 W Hollywood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 415 W Hollywood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 W Hollywood Ave has units with dishwashers.
