Amenities

patio / balcony pool elevator accessible furnished

Located minutes from the Medical Center, this one bedroom, one bath condo with balcony is a must see! Condo is rented partially furnished for your convenience. This lovely condo meets codes for the disabled. Located on the second floor, accessed by the elevator, the hall and door entries are wheelchair accessible. Balcony furniture stays too! Section 8 welcome!