4066 Enchanted Sun

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

For Rent San Antonio Near Randolph AFB - Large 4br/2ba 1804sqft Pet Friendly and Move-in Ready - Large and newly renovated 4br/2ba home available for rent located near Randolph AFB, major shopping centers, schools and major roads and highways for convenient commute around the city. This home features an open floor plan, formal living and dining area; vinyl wood floors, new carpet in bedrooms; oversized kitchen with island and tons of cabinet space, 2 full bathrooms. Very spacious secondary rooms. Master bedroom split with walk in closet and full bathroom. Large yard and pet friendly.



(RLNE5111124)