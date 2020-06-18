405 SANTA CLARA PL

Amenities
Ring in the New Year Living in this BEAUTIFUL Two Story Home located in the Downtown Area! Combined Living & Kitchen with a view of The Hemisphere Tower. Island cook top stove/oven, Stainless Steel sink & appliances, Ceramic flooring, downstairs a half bath. Master bedroom w/a walk in closet & Balcony overlooking playground & amenities! Master Bathroom w/double vanity & Garden Tub! Second bedroom with a Walk In Closet & Garden Tub also! Stacked washer & Dryer upstairs. House will be for Sale.