All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 405 SANTA CLARA PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
405 SANTA CLARA PL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

405 SANTA CLARA PL

405 Santa Clara Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Lavaca
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

405 Santa Clara Place, San Antonio, TX 78210
Lavaca

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Ring in the New Year Living in this BEAUTIFUL Two Story Home located in the Downtown Area! Combined Living & Kitchen with a view of The Hemisphere Tower. Island cook top stove/oven, Stainless Steel sink & appliances, Ceramic flooring, downstairs a half bath. Master bedroom w/a walk in closet & Balcony overlooking playground & amenities! Master Bathroom w/double vanity & Garden Tub! Second bedroom with a Walk In Closet & Garden Tub also! Stacked washer & Dryer upstairs. House will be for Sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 SANTA CLARA PL have any available units?
405 SANTA CLARA PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 SANTA CLARA PL have?
Some of 405 SANTA CLARA PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 SANTA CLARA PL currently offering any rent specials?
405 SANTA CLARA PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 SANTA CLARA PL pet-friendly?
No, 405 SANTA CLARA PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 405 SANTA CLARA PL offer parking?
Yes, 405 SANTA CLARA PL does offer parking.
Does 405 SANTA CLARA PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 SANTA CLARA PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 SANTA CLARA PL have a pool?
No, 405 SANTA CLARA PL does not have a pool.
Does 405 SANTA CLARA PL have accessible units?
No, 405 SANTA CLARA PL does not have accessible units.
Does 405 SANTA CLARA PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 SANTA CLARA PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Hart Ranch
6061 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Oaks on Bandera
1171 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
Carmel Canyon
11727 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
Presidio Flats
5347 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West
San Antonio, TX 78257
The Falls at Westover Hills
8838 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Heritage Oaks at Brooks
216 Claggett St
San Antonio, TX 78235

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio