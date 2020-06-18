405 SANTA CLARA PL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Ring in the New Year Living in this BEAUTIFUL Two Story Home located in the Downtown Area! Combined Living & Kitchen with a view of The Hemisphere Tower. Island cook top stove/oven, Stainless Steel sink & appliances, Ceramic flooring, downstairs a half bath. Master bedroom w/a walk in closet & Balcony overlooking playground & amenities! Master Bathroom w/double vanity & Garden Tub! Second bedroom with a Walk In Closet & Garden Tub also! Stacked washer & Dryer upstairs. House will be for Sale.