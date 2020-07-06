Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
403 Shadbush St
Last updated May 8 2020 at 11:33 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
403 Shadbush St
403 Shadbush Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
403 Shadbush Street, San Antonio, TX 78245
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great home with open floor plan! Fantastic location close to eateries, military bases and major highways. Huge back yard for the kids, BBQs or simply relaxing. Pets allowed...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 403 Shadbush St have any available units?
403 Shadbush St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 403 Shadbush St currently offering any rent specials?
403 Shadbush St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Shadbush St pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 Shadbush St is pet friendly.
Does 403 Shadbush St offer parking?
Yes, 403 Shadbush St offers parking.
Does 403 Shadbush St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Shadbush St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Shadbush St have a pool?
No, 403 Shadbush St does not have a pool.
Does 403 Shadbush St have accessible units?
No, 403 Shadbush St does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Shadbush St have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 Shadbush St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 Shadbush St have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 Shadbush St does not have units with air conditioning.
