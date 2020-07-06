All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 403 Shadbush St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
403 Shadbush St
Last updated May 8 2020 at 11:33 AM

403 Shadbush St

403 Shadbush Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

403 Shadbush Street, San Antonio, TX 78245

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great home with open floor plan! Fantastic location close to eateries, military bases and major highways. Huge back yard for the kids, BBQs or simply relaxing. Pets allowed...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Shadbush St have any available units?
403 Shadbush St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 403 Shadbush St currently offering any rent specials?
403 Shadbush St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Shadbush St pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 Shadbush St is pet friendly.
Does 403 Shadbush St offer parking?
Yes, 403 Shadbush St offers parking.
Does 403 Shadbush St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Shadbush St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Shadbush St have a pool?
No, 403 Shadbush St does not have a pool.
Does 403 Shadbush St have accessible units?
No, 403 Shadbush St does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Shadbush St have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 Shadbush St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 Shadbush St have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 Shadbush St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pecan Springs
5511 Pecan Springs Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Evans Ranch
1234 Evans Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Lucero
527 South Acme Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Junipers Edge
8401 N. FM 1560
San Antonio, TX 78254
Fifty02 Westover Hills
5002 Wiseman Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78251
Trails of Elm Creek
11444 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Sereno Park Apartments
3903 SE Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78223

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio