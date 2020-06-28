402 E LOCUST ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Complete renovation with stunning results!! This is the second floor apartment with a large beautiful private deck. Appliances: washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove, and microwave. This is a must see space that is close to the Pearl, River Walk, Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, San Antonio Military Medical Center, Fort Sam and downtown. Pet restrictions, cats only. Move in special: April, May & June rent @ $2,050 with a singed lease in April then $2,300/month for remaining lease.