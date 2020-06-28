All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

402 E LOCUST ST

402 East Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

402 East Locust Street, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Complete renovation with stunning results!! This is the second floor apartment with a large beautiful private deck. Appliances: washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove, and microwave. This is a must see space that is close to the Pearl, River Walk, Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, San Antonio Military Medical Center, Fort Sam and downtown. Pet restrictions, cats only. Move in special: April, May & June rent @ $2,050 with a singed lease in April then $2,300/month for remaining lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 E LOCUST ST have any available units?
402 E LOCUST ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 E LOCUST ST have?
Some of 402 E LOCUST ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 E LOCUST ST currently offering any rent specials?
402 E LOCUST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 E LOCUST ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 E LOCUST ST is pet friendly.
Does 402 E LOCUST ST offer parking?
No, 402 E LOCUST ST does not offer parking.
Does 402 E LOCUST ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 E LOCUST ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 E LOCUST ST have a pool?
No, 402 E LOCUST ST does not have a pool.
Does 402 E LOCUST ST have accessible units?
No, 402 E LOCUST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 402 E LOCUST ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 E LOCUST ST has units with dishwashers.
