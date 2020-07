3907 Canyon Pkwy

Amenities

patio / balcony garage bbq/grill bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

ONE OF PULTE BUILDERS MOST POPULAR ONE STORY FLOOR PLANS WITH 1722 S.F. OF LIVING AREA. THIS 3 BEDROOMS HOME FEATURES SEPARATE PRIVATE STUDY, OPEN KITCHEN WITH LARGE ISLAND, CERAMIC TILE FLOORS IN KITCHEN, BREAKFAST , HALLS, LIVING AREAS & ALL WET AREAS. MASTER SUITE W/DELUX BATH, GARDEN TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER, SPRINKLER SYSTEM & LARGE BACK YARD . COVERED PATIO IS PEFECT FOR SUMMER BARBECUES. EASY ACCESS TO LOOP 1604 FROM BULVERDE RD. SHOPPING, SCHOOLS AND RESTAURANTS ARE ONLY MINUTES AWAY.