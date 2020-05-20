All apartments in San Antonio
3731 INVICTA DR
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

3731 INVICTA DR

3731 Invicta Drive · (210) 846-0358
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3731 Invicta Drive, San Antonio, TX 78218
Wilshire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this fresh, cozy new rental with lots of space and backyard tucked away in the tree-lined neighborhood of Wilshire Terrace. This 1960's one story Ranch style home is loaded with charm. The home boast 3 bed rooms with original hardwood flooring and two updated bathrooms. A large living space and updated kitchen also... Out back is a covered patio and great backyard! Only a 5-minute drive to both John James and Oakwell Trailhead Parks rich with great biking and jogging trails. Enjoy an eclectic assortment of nearby restaurants and shopping, plus its close proximity to Ft Sam Houston, Downtown, I-35 and Loop 410, this property could be your wonderfully convenient place to call home. Come see it for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3731 INVICTA DR have any available units?
3731 INVICTA DR has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3731 INVICTA DR have?
Some of 3731 INVICTA DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3731 INVICTA DR currently offering any rent specials?
3731 INVICTA DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3731 INVICTA DR pet-friendly?
No, 3731 INVICTA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3731 INVICTA DR offer parking?
Yes, 3731 INVICTA DR does offer parking.
Does 3731 INVICTA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3731 INVICTA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3731 INVICTA DR have a pool?
No, 3731 INVICTA DR does not have a pool.
Does 3731 INVICTA DR have accessible units?
No, 3731 INVICTA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3731 INVICTA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3731 INVICTA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
