3731 INVICTA DR

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Don't miss this fresh, cozy new rental with lots of space and backyard tucked away in the tree-lined neighborhood of Wilshire Terrace. This 1960's one story Ranch style home is loaded with charm. The home boast 3 bed rooms with original hardwood flooring and two updated bathrooms. A large living space and updated kitchen also... Out back is a covered patio and great backyard! Only a 5-minute drive to both John James and Oakwell Trailhead Parks rich with great biking and jogging trails. Enjoy an eclectic assortment of nearby restaurants and shopping, plus its close proximity to Ft Sam Houston, Downtown, I-35 and Loop 410, this property could be your wonderfully convenient place to call home. Come see it for yourself!