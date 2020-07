Amenities

garage recently renovated courtyard

Beautiful garden home in a well established and desirable neighborhood. Enter the home via a beautiful enclosed courtyard and enjoy a fresh and recently updated home with vaulted ceilings and an atrium. The private backyard overlooks a greenbelt. Never be far from nature while living in the heart of the city. Home will be ready for move in on October 1. Do not wait, it won't last.