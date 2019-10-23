3719 Southern Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Beautifully Maintained Home in Gated Community! - This beautiful home has everything you want. Large open floor plan, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cozy fireplace, master suite downstairs with full bath, separate tub/shower, walk-in closet, upstairs has four additional bedrooms all very spacious, one of the bedrooms could also be used as a media room or office. The enormous custom back patio is made for entertaining, the home has a storage unit as well as a covered outdoor gas grill for BBQing. Don't miss this beauty.



(RLNE5157580)