354 E Southcross Blvd 7

Now Leasing Large 2 bedroom/1 bath - Property Id: 97824
Currently leasing large 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment for $750. Recently painted and brand new vinyl plank wood flooring installed. Apartment is equipped with a stove, refrigerator and central a/c and heat and is on a bus route.
This property is income-restricted affordable housing. To live here, your household income cannot exceed:
PEOPLEANNUAL INCOME
1-$37,450
2-$42,800
3 $48,150
4 $40,080
5 $57,750
6 $62,050
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97824
No Pets Allowed
