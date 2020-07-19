All apartments in San Antonio
354 E Southcross Blvd 7

354 E Southcross Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

354 E Southcross Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78214

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Now Leasing Large 2 bedroom/1 bath - Property Id: 97824

Currently leasing large 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment for $750. Recently painted and brand new vinyl plank wood flooring installed. Apartment is equipped with a stove, refrigerator and central a/c and heat and is on a bus route.
This property is income-restricted affordable housing. To live here, your household income cannot exceed:
PEOPLEANNUAL INCOME
1-$37,450
2-$42,800
3 $48,150
4 $40,080
5 $57,750
6 $62,050
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97824
Property Id 97824

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4673982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

