354 E Southcross Blvd 7

Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Now Leasing Large 2 bedroom/1 bath - Property Id: 97824



Currently leasing large 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment for $750. Recently painted and brand new vinyl plank wood flooring installed. Apartment is equipped with a stove, refrigerator and central a/c and heat and is on a bus route.

This property is income-restricted affordable housing. To live here, your household income cannot exceed:

PEOPLEANNUAL INCOME

1-$37,450

2-$42,800

3 $48,150

4 $40,080

5 $57,750

6 $62,050

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97824

Property Id 97824



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4673982)