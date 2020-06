Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

TURTLE CREEK VILLAGE - Condo perfect for anyone who wants to be close to the Medical Center, IH10, Shopping and Entertainment! Adorable two story with bedrooms upstairs and updated kitchen. Private patio area and a two car garage! Such a quite, serene neighborhood with mature trees. Enjoy community pool and the clubhouse. Hurry this one will go fast!!



