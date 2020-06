Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Rare rental opportunity in the prestigious Alamo Heights school district! This spacious home is situated on a corner lot and boasts a beautiful stone exterior and large backyard deck perfect for entertaining. Open floorplan features many windows with an abundance of natural light. Plenty of parking, including a circular drive, gated driveway and garage. Available to view the first week of August.