San Antonio, TX
3415 Twining Drive
3415 Twining Drive

3415 Twining Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3415 Twining Drive, San Antonio, TX 78211
South Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom 1 bath ready for immediate move in. The garage has been converted and gives this property more living space. Kitchen over looks living area and comes with a stainless steel refrigerator. This property has a covered patio and large back yard.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3415 Twining Drive have any available units?
3415 Twining Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3415 Twining Drive have?
Some of 3415 Twining Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3415 Twining Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3415 Twining Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3415 Twining Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3415 Twining Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3415 Twining Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3415 Twining Drive offers parking.
Does 3415 Twining Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3415 Twining Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3415 Twining Drive have a pool?
No, 3415 Twining Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3415 Twining Drive have accessible units?
No, 3415 Twining Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3415 Twining Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3415 Twining Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
