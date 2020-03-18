335 MARYLAND ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Want downtown living without the price?! Come check out this fully renovated 3 bed/2 bath home located 4 minutes from downtown San Antonio, 1 minute (& walking distance) from St. Phillips College, parks located less than a block away & so much more!! Upgrades include metal roof, freshly painted interior & exterior, newly fenced in front yard & wood deck built in back, beautiful wood laminate flooring through out, brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with crisp new white cabinets in kitchen, impeccable bathroom renovations & a 2 car garage with additional storage space! What more could you want?