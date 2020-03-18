All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 335 MARYLAND ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
335 MARYLAND ST
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

335 MARYLAND ST

335 Maryland Street · (210) 846-5444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

335 Maryland Street, San Antonio, TX 78203
Arena District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1302 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Want downtown living without the price?! Come check out this fully renovated 3 bed/2 bath home located 4 minutes from downtown San Antonio, 1 minute (& walking distance) from St. Phillips College, parks located less than a block away & so much more!! Upgrades include metal roof, freshly painted interior & exterior, newly fenced in front yard & wood deck built in back, beautiful wood laminate flooring through out, brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with crisp new white cabinets in kitchen, impeccable bathroom renovations & a 2 car garage with additional storage space! What more could you want?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 MARYLAND ST have any available units?
335 MARYLAND ST has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 MARYLAND ST have?
Some of 335 MARYLAND ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 MARYLAND ST currently offering any rent specials?
335 MARYLAND ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 MARYLAND ST pet-friendly?
No, 335 MARYLAND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 335 MARYLAND ST offer parking?
Yes, 335 MARYLAND ST does offer parking.
Does 335 MARYLAND ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 MARYLAND ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 MARYLAND ST have a pool?
No, 335 MARYLAND ST does not have a pool.
Does 335 MARYLAND ST have accessible units?
No, 335 MARYLAND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 335 MARYLAND ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 MARYLAND ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 335 MARYLAND ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodhill
4909 Woodstone Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Salado Springs
12727 Vista del Norte
San Antonio, TX 78216
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Abbey at Grande Oaks
6418 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
River House
122 Roy Smith St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Grayson By The Pearl
733 E Grayson St
San Antonio, TX 78208
Nexus Urban Living
6810 Glendora Ave
San Antonio, TX 78218
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity