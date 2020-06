Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Nice one story conveniently located near Quarry Market with quick access to downtown and the airport. Spacious one car attached garage. Refinished oak floors in Living rm, Dining rm, Hallway & Bedrooms. Large kitchen area has refinished pine flooring along with French doors opening onto deck. Detached storage rm. In the next block of Barbara there is the Barbara Drive Project which will be a park/green space with lighted paths for walking.