Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

3202 Stoney Leaf Available 01/01/20 Garden Home near Mcalister Park - What a BEAUTY!! Walk into McAllister Park from this nearly perfectly maintained and updated. Garden home in gated area of Stoneridge. The corner lot provides additional privacy and guest parking.



Application Fee: $60 per person (over 18 yrs old)

Security Deposit: $1350.00

Cleaning Deposit: $150.00

Pet Deposit: $300 non-refundable deposit per pet.



-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit

-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies

-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent

-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted

-Your pets are welcome, with a $300 non refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed



(RLNE5389494)