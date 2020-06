Amenities

Home features a great layout with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. House is on the greenbelt with no back neighbors. Bedrooms are big and all upstairs. New carpet. Big eat in kitchen (no dining room, kitchen area holds large table). Small fenced in yard. One car garage, long driveway. Walking distance to UTSA. Fridge and washer and dryer included with house. Prefer no pets, but willing to discuss it.