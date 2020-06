Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Located in the established, sought after neighborhood of Inspiration Hills...Come feel the charm and comfort of this spacious home...Wood floors in the entryway and dining area set the tone as you walk into the tiled kitchen and living room area...It has a covered outdoor patio perfect for BBQ's & family gatherings...stainless steel refrigerator stays with the home !!!...Schedule your showing today !!!...Home is also for sale under MLS #125116