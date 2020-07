Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated extra storage refrigerator

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great one story in Morning Glen. Just remodeled including new roof, all new paint, granite countertops in kitchen and master bath and new flooring. Great back yard and just blocks from HEB and close to parks. Newer fridge to be delivered next week, current refrigerator will be moved into the garage for extra storage and drinks. Must see!