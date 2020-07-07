All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 31 2019 at 5:59 PM

310 McLane St Bldg 1

310 McLane St · No Longer Available
Location

310 McLane St, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8127e96097 ---- Charming home located off St. Mary\'s, Tobin Hill. 2 bed 1 bath. All utilities included. Down the street from the Pearl. Enjoy the close proximity to many great places to shop, eat, and entertain. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE.

12 Months Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Courtyard Hardwood Flooring Stove Washer / Dryer Hookups Window Coverings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 McLane St Bldg 1 have any available units?
310 McLane St Bldg 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 McLane St Bldg 1 have?
Some of 310 McLane St Bldg 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 McLane St Bldg 1 currently offering any rent specials?
310 McLane St Bldg 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 McLane St Bldg 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 McLane St Bldg 1 is pet friendly.
Does 310 McLane St Bldg 1 offer parking?
No, 310 McLane St Bldg 1 does not offer parking.
Does 310 McLane St Bldg 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 McLane St Bldg 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 McLane St Bldg 1 have a pool?
No, 310 McLane St Bldg 1 does not have a pool.
Does 310 McLane St Bldg 1 have accessible units?
No, 310 McLane St Bldg 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 310 McLane St Bldg 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 McLane St Bldg 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

