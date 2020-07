Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home that features original hard wood floors, bright open areas, a spacious family and dining room, an elongated kitchen with a deep sink and 6-burner gas stove.The master has a remodeled master bath with an over-sized tiled walk-in shower. 2 additional bedrooms with ceiling fans, plenty of parking under the large carport a nice yard! Easy access to IH 10. A must see!