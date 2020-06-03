All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:56 AM

301 Irvington Dr

301 Irvington Drive · (210) 884-5774
Location

301 Irvington Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Terrell Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1658 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Precious bungalow in sought after Alamo Heights School District. Close to shopping, schools, museums, entertainment. Walkable, quiet neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors, built in bookcase in hallway. Unique bath layout with full bath and half bath back to back for ease of sharing the space. Three bright, comfortable bedrooms. Canopy of trees in beautifully landscaped front and back yards. Great side yard with covered patio for watching neighborhood activity and meeting the friendly, welcoming neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Irvington Dr have any available units?
301 Irvington Dr has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 301 Irvington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
301 Irvington Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Irvington Dr pet-friendly?
No, 301 Irvington Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 301 Irvington Dr offer parking?
Yes, 301 Irvington Dr does offer parking.
Does 301 Irvington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Irvington Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Irvington Dr have a pool?
No, 301 Irvington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 301 Irvington Dr have accessible units?
No, 301 Irvington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Irvington Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Irvington Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Irvington Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Irvington Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
