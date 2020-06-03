301 Irvington Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Precious bungalow in sought after Alamo Heights School District. Close to shopping, schools, museums, entertainment. Walkable, quiet neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors, built in bookcase in hallway. Unique bath layout with full bath and half bath back to back for ease of sharing the space. Three bright, comfortable bedrooms. Canopy of trees in beautifully landscaped front and back yards. Great side yard with covered patio for watching neighborhood activity and meeting the friendly, welcoming neighbors.