2935 NACOGDOCHES RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Cozy and completely renovated condo with wood laminate and tile flooring, updated electrical, SS appliances in a small, quiet complex in a convenient central location. Easy access to Loop 410/Ft. Sam/Rackspace/Tri-Cities/Quarry Market/Pearl/Downtown/North Star Mall/Parks/Salado Creek Greenway. Pool and grounds are well-maintained and complex is gated. This is a second-floor unit with a balcony; full-sized washer and dryer in unit, one covered parking space. Owner/landlord is a licensed real estate agent.