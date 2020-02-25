All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

2935 NACOGDOCHES RD

2935 Nacogdoches Road · No Longer Available
Location

2935 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX 78217

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Cozy and completely renovated condo with wood laminate and tile flooring, updated electrical, SS appliances in a small, quiet complex in a convenient central location. Easy access to Loop 410/Ft. Sam/Rackspace/Tri-Cities/Quarry Market/Pearl/Downtown/North Star Mall/Parks/Salado Creek Greenway. Pool and grounds are well-maintained and complex is gated. This is a second-floor unit with a balcony; full-sized washer and dryer in unit, one covered parking space. Owner/landlord is a licensed real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2935 NACOGDOCHES RD have any available units?
2935 NACOGDOCHES RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2935 NACOGDOCHES RD have?
Some of 2935 NACOGDOCHES RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2935 NACOGDOCHES RD currently offering any rent specials?
2935 NACOGDOCHES RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2935 NACOGDOCHES RD pet-friendly?
No, 2935 NACOGDOCHES RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2935 NACOGDOCHES RD offer parking?
Yes, 2935 NACOGDOCHES RD offers parking.
Does 2935 NACOGDOCHES RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2935 NACOGDOCHES RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2935 NACOGDOCHES RD have a pool?
Yes, 2935 NACOGDOCHES RD has a pool.
Does 2935 NACOGDOCHES RD have accessible units?
No, 2935 NACOGDOCHES RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2935 NACOGDOCHES RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2935 NACOGDOCHES RD does not have units with dishwashers.

