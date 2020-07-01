All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

2911 Encino Robles

2911 Encino Robles
Location

2911 Encino Robles, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Come out and see this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 living spaces, and separate dining room. Pantry/laundry room located on the 1st floor. Located conveniently off of 281 N & Evans which is conveniently located near shopping, schools, shopping, and entertainment.

SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. No Pets

APPLICATION FEE $65
Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check.
Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND SHOWING - show contact info (Anette)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 Encino Robles have any available units?
2911 Encino Robles doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 2911 Encino Robles currently offering any rent specials?
2911 Encino Robles is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 Encino Robles pet-friendly?
No, 2911 Encino Robles is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2911 Encino Robles offer parking?
No, 2911 Encino Robles does not offer parking.
Does 2911 Encino Robles have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2911 Encino Robles does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 Encino Robles have a pool?
No, 2911 Encino Robles does not have a pool.
Does 2911 Encino Robles have accessible units?
No, 2911 Encino Robles does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 Encino Robles have units with dishwashers?
No, 2911 Encino Robles does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2911 Encino Robles have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2911 Encino Robles has units with air conditioning.

