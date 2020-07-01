2911 Encino Robles

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities on-site laundry

Come out and see this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 living spaces, and separate dining room. Pantry/laundry room located on the 1st floor. Located conveniently off of 281 N & Evans which is conveniently located near shopping, schools, shopping, and entertainment.



SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. No Pets



APPLICATION FEE $65

Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check.

Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.



FOR MORE INFORMATION AND SHOWING - show contact info (Anette)