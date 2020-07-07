All apartments in San Antonio
Location

2910 Redsky Pass, San Antonio, TX 78259
Redland Woods

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/80d717f0a7 ---- Available NOW! GORGEOUS 2stry home in a quiet nice community and less than 3min to HWY 1604 & 5min to 281. 3 bdroom, 2.5bath with walk in his&her closets/vanities in mster bth. Separate living & Family area. Open floor plan with marble floors downstairs. French doors to a beautiful park-like backyard privacy & mature trees! Huge Kitchen, Granite counter tops, formal dining and breakfast area. Walk in pantry. No electricity required Kinetico water softener, 50ft walking distance to playground and courts. Min/Max Months: 12/24 Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Island Living/Dining Room Combo Stove Utility Room Walk In Closet(S)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 Redsky Pass have any available units?
2910 Redsky Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2910 Redsky Pass have?
Some of 2910 Redsky Pass's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2910 Redsky Pass currently offering any rent specials?
2910 Redsky Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 Redsky Pass pet-friendly?
No, 2910 Redsky Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2910 Redsky Pass offer parking?
No, 2910 Redsky Pass does not offer parking.
Does 2910 Redsky Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2910 Redsky Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 Redsky Pass have a pool?
No, 2910 Redsky Pass does not have a pool.
Does 2910 Redsky Pass have accessible units?
No, 2910 Redsky Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 Redsky Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 2910 Redsky Pass does not have units with dishwashers.

