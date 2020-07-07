2910 Redsky Pass

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters range walk in closets Property Amenities playground

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/80d717f0a7 ---- Available NOW! GORGEOUS 2stry home in a quiet nice community and less than 3min to HWY 1604 & 5min to 281. 3 bdroom, 2.5bath with walk in his&her closets/vanities in mster bth. Separate living & Family area. Open floor plan with marble floors downstairs. French doors to a beautiful park-like backyard privacy & mature trees! Huge Kitchen, Granite counter tops, formal dining and breakfast area. Walk in pantry. No electricity required Kinetico water softener, 50ft walking distance to playground and courts. Min/Max Months: 12/24 Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Island Living/Dining Room Combo Stove Utility Room Walk In Closet(S)