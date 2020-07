Amenities

garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace carpet refrigerator

Spacious 3 bed, 2.5 home with lots of room for entertaining inside and out. Sitting room or formal dining area with fireplace directly off of kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator. HUGE walk-in pantry with built in shelving. Vinyl wood-look flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs. All bedrooms upstairs with large second living area. Master bedroom has sitting room or office area and walk in closet. Please excuse the mess as tenants are packing.