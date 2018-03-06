All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2820 Jomar St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2820 Jomar St

2820 Jamar St · No Longer Available
Location

2820 Jamar St, San Antonio, TX 78226
Thompson

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home, a 4 bedroom/2 bathroom, sits on a huge corner lot, with a carport, space perfect for RV parking, has a storage room in the back, and 2 fenced backyards. Applications can be picked up at 2402 College Hills Blvd, there is a $40 nonrefundable app fee per applicant on the lease. We allow pets with a $350 nonrefundable fee and then a $150 refundable deposit (if carpets are cleaned with a receipt and no other damaged is done, this is different than the regular deposit, more details when you call) rent is $1300 with a $1200 deposit call 325-227-4663 to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 Jomar St have any available units?
2820 Jomar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2820 Jomar St have?
Some of 2820 Jomar St's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2820 Jomar St currently offering any rent specials?
2820 Jomar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 Jomar St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2820 Jomar St is pet friendly.
Does 2820 Jomar St offer parking?
Yes, 2820 Jomar St offers parking.
Does 2820 Jomar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2820 Jomar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 Jomar St have a pool?
No, 2820 Jomar St does not have a pool.
Does 2820 Jomar St have accessible units?
No, 2820 Jomar St does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 Jomar St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2820 Jomar St does not have units with dishwashers.

