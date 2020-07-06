All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:24 PM

2740 Woodbury

2740 Woodbury St · No Longer Available
Location

2740 Woodbury St, San Antonio, TX 78217

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1a50825060 ---- Nice 2/2 with carport! Unit is close to 410 and around shopping areas. Unit also has fenced back yard with no carpeting. Come out and see this great unit today! SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly and $50/mo for water. *** No Pets***

12 Months Ceiling Fan Courtyard Fence Linoleum Storage Stove Washer / Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2740 Woodbury have any available units?
2740 Woodbury doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2740 Woodbury have?
Some of 2740 Woodbury's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2740 Woodbury currently offering any rent specials?
2740 Woodbury is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2740 Woodbury pet-friendly?
No, 2740 Woodbury is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2740 Woodbury offer parking?
Yes, 2740 Woodbury offers parking.
Does 2740 Woodbury have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2740 Woodbury does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2740 Woodbury have a pool?
No, 2740 Woodbury does not have a pool.
Does 2740 Woodbury have accessible units?
No, 2740 Woodbury does not have accessible units.
Does 2740 Woodbury have units with dishwashers?
No, 2740 Woodbury does not have units with dishwashers.

