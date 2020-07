Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully updated 4 bed, 4 bath first floor unit in Historic Monte Vista. Very charming apartment in an amazing location... minuts from Downtown, The Pearl, The Quarry, Trinity University, UIW, shopping, restaurants and highways. This unit occupies the entire first floor, 4 large bedrooms, 3 with on suite full baths plus a 4th full bath, over-sized living room, sunroom/study, full sized stacked washer & dryer and refrigerator all included.