2659 Pebble Bow

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Truly stunning! Single story home in desirable Oak Hollow neighborhood just around corner from McAllister Park. High ceilings, crown molding throughout with updated carpet & wood floors. Tile flooring in all kitchen and bath areas. Updated stainless appliances including double oven, microwave, fridge, and under-counter lighting. Inviting screened-in porch overlooking a nicely landscaped back yard with sprinklers and drip system, and includes a work shed w/ power. Security Deposit $1,600.00, Cleaning Deposit $350.00 Application Fees $55 per adult 18 and up. Pets ok upon approval. Section 8 is not accepted.