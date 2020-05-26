All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2659 Pebble Bow
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2659 Pebble Bow

2659 Pebble Bow · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

2659 Pebble Bow, San Antonio, TX 78232

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Truly stunning! Single story home in desirable Oak Hollow neighborhood just around corner from McAllister Park. High ceilings, crown molding throughout with updated carpet & wood floors. Tile flooring in all kitchen and bath areas. Updated stainless appliances including double oven, microwave, fridge, and under-counter lighting. Inviting screened-in porch overlooking a nicely landscaped back yard with sprinklers and drip system, and includes a work shed w/ power. Security Deposit $1,600.00, Cleaning Deposit $350.00 Application Fees $55 per adult 18 and up. Pets ok upon approval. Section 8 is not accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2659 Pebble Bow have any available units?
2659 Pebble Bow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2659 Pebble Bow have?
Some of 2659 Pebble Bow's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2659 Pebble Bow currently offering any rent specials?
2659 Pebble Bow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2659 Pebble Bow pet-friendly?
Yes, 2659 Pebble Bow is pet friendly.
Does 2659 Pebble Bow offer parking?
No, 2659 Pebble Bow does not offer parking.
Does 2659 Pebble Bow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2659 Pebble Bow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2659 Pebble Bow have a pool?
No, 2659 Pebble Bow does not have a pool.
Does 2659 Pebble Bow have accessible units?
No, 2659 Pebble Bow does not have accessible units.
Does 2659 Pebble Bow have units with dishwashers?
No, 2659 Pebble Bow does not have units with dishwashers.
