Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

2638 GRAYSON WAY

2638 Grayson Way · No Longer Available
Location

2638 Grayson Way, San Antonio, TX 78232
North Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
This 2 bdrm, 2.5 bath Townhome is Move in Ready! Convenient location offering easy access to Hwy 281 or 1604 & surrounding schools, dinning & shopping. Safe & quiet community within North East School District. Property features include beautiful laminate floors, breakfast bar, tons of counter space and fridge in , two large bedrooms, double vanity in master bath, covered front porch, powder room downstairs, laundry room,ceiling fans, two car garage, Playground and park for residents *New roof & new AC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2638 GRAYSON WAY have any available units?
2638 GRAYSON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2638 GRAYSON WAY have?
Some of 2638 GRAYSON WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2638 GRAYSON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2638 GRAYSON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2638 GRAYSON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2638 GRAYSON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2638 GRAYSON WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2638 GRAYSON WAY offers parking.
Does 2638 GRAYSON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2638 GRAYSON WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2638 GRAYSON WAY have a pool?
No, 2638 GRAYSON WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2638 GRAYSON WAY have accessible units?
No, 2638 GRAYSON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2638 GRAYSON WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2638 GRAYSON WAY does not have units with dishwashers.

