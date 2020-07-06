2638 GRAYSON WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

This 2 bdrm, 2.5 bath Townhome is Move in Ready! Convenient location offering easy access to Hwy 281 or 1604 & surrounding schools, dinning & shopping. Safe & quiet community within North East School District. Property features include beautiful laminate floors, breakfast bar, tons of counter space and fridge in , two large bedrooms, double vanity in master bath, covered front porch, powder room downstairs, laundry room,ceiling fans, two car garage, Playground and park for residents *New roof & new AC.