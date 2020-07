Amenities

Great stone and brick one story home located in Encino Ridge. Very well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a very private fenced in backyard. Bright and open floor plan! The master suite has a double vanity, walk in shower, garden tub and walk in closet! Spacious eat in kitchen with a separate laundry room attached. This home very easy to live in! Convenient to shopping, dining, 281 and 1604! Schedule your viewing today!