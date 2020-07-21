All apartments in San Antonio
254 Allensworth St

254 Allensworth Street · No Longer Available
Location

254 Allensworth Street, San Antonio, TX 78209
Mahncke Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great home in Mahncke Park! (DUPLEX) This 1925 H.C. Thorman bungalow has all of the charm you would expect to see in this HIGHLY DESIRABLE community! (This is the right side of house/duplex). Conveniently located off Broadway & Allensworth. Features an Living Room, 2 bedrooms, 1 Bath, separate eating area & quaint kitchen. Parking in front of unit off Allensworth; and a parking space off New Braunfels. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer incl. Ready for move-in! Unit is Right side when facing home-Allensworth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 Allensworth St have any available units?
254 Allensworth St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 254 Allensworth St currently offering any rent specials?
254 Allensworth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 Allensworth St pet-friendly?
No, 254 Allensworth St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 254 Allensworth St offer parking?
Yes, 254 Allensworth St offers parking.
Does 254 Allensworth St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 254 Allensworth St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 Allensworth St have a pool?
No, 254 Allensworth St does not have a pool.
Does 254 Allensworth St have accessible units?
No, 254 Allensworth St does not have accessible units.
Does 254 Allensworth St have units with dishwashers?
No, 254 Allensworth St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 254 Allensworth St have units with air conditioning?
No, 254 Allensworth St does not have units with air conditioning.
