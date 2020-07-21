254 Allensworth St

Amenities

in unit laundry parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great home in Mahncke Park! (DUPLEX) This 1925 H.C. Thorman bungalow has all of the charm you would expect to see in this HIGHLY DESIRABLE community! (This is the right side of house/duplex). Conveniently located off Broadway & Allensworth. Features an Living Room, 2 bedrooms, 1 Bath, separate eating area & quaint kitchen. Parking in front of unit off Allensworth; and a parking space off New Braunfels. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer incl. Ready for move-in! Unit is Right side when facing home-Allensworth.