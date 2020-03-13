2514 Woodbury Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Beautiful updated 3 bedroom two bath home offers split bedroom floor-plan, huge family room with high beamed ceiling, stone fireplace & hearth. Eat-in kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, ++ gas cooking. Spacious master suite has popular sliding barn door to large full master bath. Two tone gray and white colors throughout. 4 ceiling fans for lower utilities. Huge lot with mature trees and storage shed in back yard for resident's use. Close to the Quarry, Loop 410, Wurzbach Parkway & McAllister Park

Beautifully renovated throughout,huge family room has beamed ceiling with fireplace, split bedroom plan. Online App is at http://HPMapp.com. Fee must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 West #120. Please no cash/personal checks. Separate apps for all persons over 18.App fee & security deposit due at time of submission.