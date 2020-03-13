All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 3 2019 at 4:24 PM

2514 Woodbury Drive

2514 Woodbury St · No Longer Available
Location

2514 Woodbury St, San Antonio, TX 78217

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful updated 3 bedroom two bath home offers split bedroom floor-plan, huge family room with high beamed ceiling, stone fireplace & hearth. Eat-in kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, ++ gas cooking. Spacious master suite has popular sliding barn door to large full master bath. Two tone gray and white colors throughout. 4 ceiling fans for lower utilities. Huge lot with mature trees and storage shed in back yard for resident's use. Close to the Quarry, Loop 410, Wurzbach Parkway & McAllister Park
Beautifully renovated throughout,huge family room has beamed ceiling with fireplace, split bedroom plan. Online App is at http://HPMapp.com. Fee must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 West #120. Please no cash/personal checks. Separate apps for all persons over 18.App fee & security deposit due at time of submission.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 Woodbury Drive have any available units?
2514 Woodbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2514 Woodbury Drive have?
Some of 2514 Woodbury Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 Woodbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2514 Woodbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 Woodbury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2514 Woodbury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2514 Woodbury Drive offer parking?
No, 2514 Woodbury Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2514 Woodbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2514 Woodbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 Woodbury Drive have a pool?
No, 2514 Woodbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2514 Woodbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 2514 Woodbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 Woodbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2514 Woodbury Drive has units with dishwashers.
