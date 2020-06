Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Located to a walking distance to Lopez Middle School and Hardy Oak Elementary, Great price for a Stone oak Rental home. All bedrooms upstairs, large yard with a spacious deck and a pool to enjoy the sunny days. Carpet was just replaced with laminate wood floors. Close to Hospitals and restaurants. Great school district. Easy to show !!!