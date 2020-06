Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage game room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious Gorgeous Home on .70 Acres w/Bluff Views. Located on a desirable Cul De Sac Lot. Home has an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and lots of cabinets. Huge Game Room Upstairs. Oversized Master Bedroom has room for sitting area Master bath w/double vanity, garden tub and walk in shower. Total of 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. Grand backyard with large deck, storage shed, mature trees. Just minutes from 1604.