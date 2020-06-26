All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2411 Vibrant Oak.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2411 Vibrant Oak
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

2411 Vibrant Oak

2411 Vibrant Oak · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2411 Vibrant Oak, San Antonio, TX 78232

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
alarm system
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
NOW VACANT: Fantastic Home In Perfect Location - Gorgeous 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home located in quiet neighborhood (Canyon Oaks), close to 281 and 1604.
This great home has a lot of upgrades, including granite countertops, water softener and reverse osmosis system.
Appliances include refrigerator, washer and dryer.
Activated alarm system is included in the rent.
Fenced back yard.
Great location close to major highways, military bases, shopping and restaurants.
Pets negotiable.
Please contact us for a showing.

(RLNE4889362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 Vibrant Oak have any available units?
2411 Vibrant Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2411 Vibrant Oak have?
Some of 2411 Vibrant Oak's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 Vibrant Oak currently offering any rent specials?
2411 Vibrant Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 Vibrant Oak pet-friendly?
Yes, 2411 Vibrant Oak is pet friendly.
Does 2411 Vibrant Oak offer parking?
No, 2411 Vibrant Oak does not offer parking.
Does 2411 Vibrant Oak have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2411 Vibrant Oak offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 Vibrant Oak have a pool?
No, 2411 Vibrant Oak does not have a pool.
Does 2411 Vibrant Oak have accessible units?
No, 2411 Vibrant Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 Vibrant Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 2411 Vibrant Oak does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kennedy
7714 Kennedy Hill Drive
San Antonio, TX 78223
Jones & Rio
111 W Jones Ave
San Antonio, TX 78215
5 Fifty
550 Heimer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Tradewinds Apartments
8802 Tradewind Drive
San Antonio, TX 78239
Highpoint South
7110 Wurzbach Road - 302
San Antonio, TX 78240
Chroma
5039 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Southtown Flats
111 Probandt
San Antonio, TX 78204

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio