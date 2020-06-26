2411 Vibrant Oak

Amenities

NOW VACANT: Fantastic Home In Perfect Location - Gorgeous 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home located in quiet neighborhood (Canyon Oaks), close to 281 and 1604.

This great home has a lot of upgrades, including granite countertops, water softener and reverse osmosis system.

Appliances include refrigerator, washer and dryer.

Activated alarm system is included in the rent.

Fenced back yard.

Great location close to major highways, military bases, shopping and restaurants.

Pets negotiable.

Please contact us for a showing.



