Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Renters Insurance required. This 3 bedroom home is conveniently located in the very desirable Estates of Oak Hollow, walking distance to Thousand Oaks Elementary School. The kitchen has been recently updated with new double ovens and granite counter tops. Master suite boasts 2 walk-in closets. Inviting Florida room is the perfect place to end a day. Some pieces of furniture comes with the house. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis.