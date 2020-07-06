2403 Elmendorf Unit: 3

Amenities

pet friendly all utils included parking pool dog park internet access

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities dog park parking pool internet access pet friendly

Villas at Woodlawn Lake - Very cute fully furnished all bills paid ABP (water, electric, cable and internet) studio in 1 story triplex. Clean and freshly painted 290 square foot villa. Private entrance, no common areas. grocery store just blocks away. Conveniently located just a few blocks from the Deco District, 3.5 mls from downtown and Riverwalk, 5.5 mls from the popular Pearl Brewery District and 7.5 mls from the medical center. Also located less than 500 feet (walking distance) from Woodlawn Lake/Park and pool (free neighborhood amenity) and walking trails . We have just added a dog run and pavilion!! Pets welcome! This is perfect for traveling nurses, corporate/professional travelers or just a nice vacation get-away. This is turn-key. All you need is your suitcase! $65 per night. Also available weekly for $350 or monthly for $1100 Call Jule for more info.