Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2403 Elmendorf Unit: 3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2403 Elmendorf Unit: 3

2403 North Elmendorf Street · No Longer Available
Location

2403 North Elmendorf Street, San Antonio, TX 78201
Woodlawn Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
parking
pool
dog park
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
internet access
pet friendly
Villas at Woodlawn Lake - Very cute fully furnished all bills paid ABP (water, electric, cable and internet) studio in 1 story triplex. Clean and freshly painted 290 square foot villa. Private entrance, no common areas. grocery store just blocks away. Conveniently located just a few blocks from the Deco District, 3.5 mls from downtown and Riverwalk, 5.5 mls from the popular Pearl Brewery District and 7.5 mls from the medical center. Also located less than 500 feet (walking distance) from Woodlawn Lake/Park and pool (free neighborhood amenity) and walking trails . We have just added a dog run and pavilion!! Pets welcome! This is perfect for traveling nurses, corporate/professional travelers or just a nice vacation get-away. This is turn-key. All you need is your suitcase! $65 per night. Also available weekly for $350 or monthly for $1100 Call Jule for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 3 have any available units?
2403 Elmendorf Unit: 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 3 have?
Some of 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 3's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2403 Elmendorf Unit: 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 3 offer parking?
Yes, 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 3 offers parking.
Does 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 3 have a pool?
Yes, 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 3 has a pool.
Does 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 3 have accessible units?
No, 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

