All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 23815 STATELY OAKS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
23815 STATELY OAKS
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:05 AM

23815 STATELY OAKS

23815 Stateley Oaks · (210) 389-1357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

23815 Stateley Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2318 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
basketball court
tennis court
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 3 Story Town house that backs up to the green belt and pool; walking distance to HEB, pool, tennis courts, basketball and volley ball courts, bbq pits, and soccer field, guarded entry, brand new carpet in secondary bedrooms, stairs, and game room the rest is designer grade tile and wood floors in the master bedroom, speaking of the master bedroom, the whole third floor features de mater bedroom and master bath, beautiful seating area with high ceilings. First floor features a huge game room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23815 STATELY OAKS have any available units?
23815 STATELY OAKS has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 23815 STATELY OAKS have?
Some of 23815 STATELY OAKS's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23815 STATELY OAKS currently offering any rent specials?
23815 STATELY OAKS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23815 STATELY OAKS pet-friendly?
No, 23815 STATELY OAKS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 23815 STATELY OAKS offer parking?
Yes, 23815 STATELY OAKS does offer parking.
Does 23815 STATELY OAKS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23815 STATELY OAKS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23815 STATELY OAKS have a pool?
Yes, 23815 STATELY OAKS has a pool.
Does 23815 STATELY OAKS have accessible units?
No, 23815 STATELY OAKS does not have accessible units.
Does 23815 STATELY OAKS have units with dishwashers?
No, 23815 STATELY OAKS does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 23815 STATELY OAKS?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villa de Oro
130 Camino de Oro
San Antonio, TX 78224
The Mila
11726 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Mosaic on Broadway
1915 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Bungalow09
8446 Country Village St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer
San Antonio, TX 78218
Spanish Keys
1150 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Cottage Creek II
4832 Ray Bon Drive
San Antonio, TX 78218
Refugio Place
300 Labor St
San Antonio, TX 78210

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity