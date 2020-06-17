23815 STATELY OAKS

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities basketball court game room parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Beautiful 3 Story Town house that backs up to the green belt and pool; walking distance to HEB, pool, tennis courts, basketball and volley ball courts, bbq pits, and soccer field, guarded entry, brand new carpet in secondary bedrooms, stairs, and game room the rest is designer grade tile and wood floors in the master bedroom, speaking of the master bedroom, the whole third floor features de mater bedroom and master bath, beautiful seating area with high ceilings. First floor features a huge game room.