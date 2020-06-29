All apartments in San Antonio
Location

233 Lindell Place, San Antonio, TX 78212

Amenities

3-BEDROOM IN RIVER ROAD NEIGHBORHOOD - Beautifully-Updated Home in Exclusive River Road Neighborhood * Fantastic Curb Appeal w/ Multiple Low-Maintenance Outdoor Living Spaces, Lawn Service Included * Open, Inviting Floorplan w/ Hardwood & Tile Throughout * Gorgeous Kitchen Complete w/ Gas Cooking, Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, & Numerous Custom Details * Remarkable Master Suite w/ Multiple Closets, Huge Bathroom w/ Double Vanities, Separate Tub & Walk-In Shower * Flex Room Attached to Screened Porch * Utility Room w/ Sink & Storage * Attached 2-Car Garage w/ Opener

(RLNE5337795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Lindell Pl have any available units?
233 Lindell Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 Lindell Pl have?
Some of 233 Lindell Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 Lindell Pl currently offering any rent specials?
233 Lindell Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Lindell Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 233 Lindell Pl is pet friendly.
Does 233 Lindell Pl offer parking?
Yes, 233 Lindell Pl offers parking.
Does 233 Lindell Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 Lindell Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Lindell Pl have a pool?
No, 233 Lindell Pl does not have a pool.
Does 233 Lindell Pl have accessible units?
No, 233 Lindell Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Lindell Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 Lindell Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

