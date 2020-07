Amenities

garage carpet refrigerator

This lovingly cared for home is situated near Highway 151, Lackland AFB, NSA, Alamo Ranch and the med center. Recent updates include tile and carpet flooring, new interior paint as well as new blinds. It features a large family room, 2 dining area and an open kitchen (fridge included) plus half bath downstairs. Upstairs is a spacious loft, three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.