Three bedrooms, one with a half bath on-suite. Generous size full bathroom in the hall. Located a block away from St Mary’s University with off street parking. Fresh Paint, Ceiling fans throughout, Indoor washer/dryer connections, Central air/heat, new laminate flooring & window blinds. Privacy fence on one side is new. Ring doorbell system available during lease w/additional $500 security deposit. Tenant furnishes wifi for doorbell system to operate.