231 General Krueger Blvd

Amenities
- Newly rehabbed 3 bd/ 1 bath gem right off of Blanco , north of Basse Rd and close to shopping and entertainment at 410 and the Quarry. With hardwood floors in the main house, modern kitchen complete with fridge, this home is move in ready for those looking for a modern take on a classic look. This home comes with washer and dryer in a great laundry room & has two spacious living areas and a covered patio on the front and back of the home. (Rented space limited to main house & yard in front of privacy fence)
Schools
Elementary School: Olmos
High School: Lee
Middle School: Nimitz
School District: North East I.S.D
(RLNE5036364)