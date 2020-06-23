All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

231 General Krueger Blvd

231 General Krueger Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

231 General Krueger Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78213
North Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Newly rehabbed 3 bd/ 1 bath gem right off of Blanco , north of Basse Rd and close to shopping and entertainment at 410 and the Quarry. With hardwood floors in the main house, modern kitchen complete with fridge, this home is move in ready for those looking for a modern take on a classic look. This home comes with washer and dryer in a great laundry room & has two spacious living areas and a covered patio on the front and back of the home. (Rented space limited to main house & yard in front of privacy fence)

Schools
Elementary School: Olmos
High School: Lee
Middle School: Nimitz
School District: North East I.S.D

(RLNE5036364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 General Krueger Blvd have any available units?
231 General Krueger Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 General Krueger Blvd have?
Some of 231 General Krueger Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 General Krueger Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
231 General Krueger Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 General Krueger Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 General Krueger Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 231 General Krueger Blvd offer parking?
No, 231 General Krueger Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 231 General Krueger Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 General Krueger Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 General Krueger Blvd have a pool?
No, 231 General Krueger Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 231 General Krueger Blvd have accessible units?
No, 231 General Krueger Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 231 General Krueger Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 General Krueger Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
