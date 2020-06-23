231 General Krueger Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Newly rehabbed 3 bd/ 1 bath gem right off of Blanco , north of Basse Rd and close to shopping and entertainment at 410 and the Quarry. With hardwood floors in the main house, modern kitchen complete with fridge, this home is move in ready for those looking for a modern take on a classic look. This home comes with washer and dryer in a great laundry room & has two spacious living areas and a covered patio on the front and back of the home. (Rented space limited to main house & yard in front of privacy fence)



Schools

Elementary School: Olmos

High School: Lee

Middle School: Nimitz

School District: North East I.S.D



