2306 S Brazos St

Amenities
- Tastefully remodeled Bungalow minutes away from downtown SA. Fresh paint, new Vinyl plank flooring through out, no carpet, open loft concept, new kitchen cabinets, & new lighting. Perfect for a small family! This property is priced to rent quick, come see today!
For more information or to schedule a showing please visit our website at FSPPMTX.COM. You can send a message and check our listing, and apply.
All applicants over 18 years must apply.
Deposits, rent, admin fee must be paid to move in
Application fee $50/ app
$125 one time admin fee
Pet restrictions may apply plus pet deposit
(RLNE3770024)