2306 S Brazos St
2306 S Brazos St

2306 South Brazos Street · No Longer Available
Location

2306 South Brazos Street, San Antonio, TX 78204
Collins Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Tastefully remodeled Bungalow minutes away from downtown SA. Fresh paint, new Vinyl plank flooring through out, no carpet, open loft concept, new kitchen cabinets, & new lighting. Perfect for a small family! This property is priced to rent quick, come see today!
For more information or to schedule a showing please visit our website at FSPPMTX.COM. You can send a message and check our listing, and apply.
All applicants over 18 years must apply.
Deposits, rent, admin fee must be paid to move in
Application fee $50/ app
$125 one time admin fee
Pet restrictions may apply plus pet deposit

(RLNE3770024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 S Brazos St have any available units?
2306 S Brazos St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 2306 S Brazos St currently offering any rent specials?
2306 S Brazos St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 S Brazos St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2306 S Brazos St is pet friendly.
Does 2306 S Brazos St offer parking?
No, 2306 S Brazos St does not offer parking.
Does 2306 S Brazos St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2306 S Brazos St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 S Brazos St have a pool?
No, 2306 S Brazos St does not have a pool.
Does 2306 S Brazos St have accessible units?
No, 2306 S Brazos St does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 S Brazos St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2306 S Brazos St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2306 S Brazos St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2306 S Brazos St does not have units with air conditioning.

