2306 S Brazos St

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Tastefully remodeled Bungalow minutes away from downtown SA. Fresh paint, new Vinyl plank flooring through out, no carpet, open loft concept, new kitchen cabinets, & new lighting. Perfect for a small family! This property is priced to rent quick, come see today!

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit our website at FSPPMTX.COM. You can send a message and check our listing, and apply.

All applicants over 18 years must apply.

Deposits, rent, admin fee must be paid to move in

Application fee $50/ app

$125 one time admin fee

Pet restrictions may apply plus pet deposit



(RLNE3770024)